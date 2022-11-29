Barking dog complaint turns into home invasion, shooting, Flowery Branch Police say

The 56-year-old suspect is facing a list of charges after the violent encounter.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — An argument over barking dogs Tuesday morning ends with police using a tourniquet on a woman who was shot several times over the complaint, authorities said.

Flowery Branch Police Department officers were called to investigate a shooting in a neighborhood along Chattahoochie Street around 11:30 a.m. When they got there, police found a woman who has been shot twice standing in the middle of the roadway, officers said.

Police started performing lifesaving measures, including using a tourniquet before she was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, they said. Officers searched for the person who pulled the trigger and said they quickly arrested a 56-year-old woman believed to be the suspect.

According to investigators, evidence shows the 56-year-old was complaining about barking dogs. She broke into the victim's home and confronted her with a gun, which she used to fire several shots toward the woman, police said. Though the woman was hurt, police said the victim is stable and is expected to survive her injuries.

"This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed," Chief Christopher Hulsey said in a prepared statement.

As for the suspected shooter, the woman is facing several charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, home invasion, reckless conduct, and two counts of aggravated assault. More charges could be filed as police continue to investigate, the department said.