How a man with a trailer provides dignity and dependability behind Grady Hospital

The founder of Flowing with Blessings, Inc. celebrates over 2,500 showers in its first year.

ATLANTA — Behind Grady Memorial Hospital every Tuesday morning is flowing water and a guy with a trailer.

Nicky Crawford founded Flowing with Blessings, Inc. last year, all to provide unhoused people with dignity.

“I tell all of them is the thing about you all – you all are blessing me," he said, "because without you I’d just be a guy with a trailer."

The founder is now marking a milestone, providing more than 2,500 showers so far.

"The one thing you can count on is me being here," Crawford said.

He says the main thing many unhoused people need is stability and dependability. He works to provide a semblance of both.

“We started the first of March with only four people and now look at how it's grown," Crawford said.

Most Tuesdays, Crawford says they have a list of at least 50 people waiting to take a shower in its three-stall trailer which has sinks, toilets, and showers.

For some like Tyrone Church, who was one of the first to receive a shower, it means more to them than just soap and water.

"They always make sure I’m OK. I can always call them, they’re a phone call away," said Church.

A year later, Church now works for Crawford making repairs on the trailer and helping each Tuesday outside of Grady.

“He’s done so much for me and we need more people like that in this world," explained Church.