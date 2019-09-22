FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving a north Georgia police department, state officials confirm.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents were requested by the Floyd County Police Department to take over the investigation, and are en route to the scene in the 400 block of Chulio Road, officials confirm.

Officials with the coroner's office confirmed one fatality.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Marshal's Service and Rome-Floyd SWAT units had been tracking a suspect who allegedly shot at officers last week while they tried to serve a warrant. However, GSP said they were only called to assist in case the suspect tried to run, and no troopers were involved Sunday's shooting. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, however, are still under investigation.

According to the GBI, this is the 62 officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate in 2019.

