ATLANTA — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) said this week that it is adding Floyd County to the already designated area around metro Atlanta and the Carolinas receiving additional coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) measure is focused on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations.

"The proven success of our HIDTA program is a direct result of the hard work of those on the frontlines of this fight, and the invaluable partnerships they’ve formed with law enforcement groups across the Nation," said ONDCP director Jim Carroll. "By expanding our HIDTA program to these critical areas, we are providing more resources to help achieve our mission of keeping more of our family members, friends, and neighbors safe."

US Rep. Tom Graves (R-14th Dist. Ga.) applauded the announcement.

"By coordinating with federal officials to crack down on drug abuse and trafficking, we can save lives and keep Floyd County families safe," Graves said. "Drug abuse does not discriminate and it’s important that we have ‘all hands on deck’ to combat this threat."

This designation means that Floyd County will be eligible for resources that local law enforcement is often unable to provide on its own.

With these extra resources, there can be more collaboration around intelligence sharing and specialized training aimed to crack down on drug activity in the community.

In 2018, HIDTA program initiatives dismantled nearly 3,000 drug trafficking organizations, removed $16.5 billion in wholesale value of drugs from the street and made nearly 99,000 arrests nationwide.

