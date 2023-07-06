Correctional officers issue hilarious post after catching four suspects with footballs filled with contraband

Officers caught the suspects near the perimeter road of the prison in a car. As officers approached the car, they drove away.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — In a hilarious post, the Georgia Department of Corrections took to Twitter about a recent contraband interception.

Four suspects were caught allegedly attempting to smuggle footballs full of bags filled with tobacco, among other items.

"Ever wonder if it's worth it? Then take note!," the department began their post with.

Officers caught the suspects near the perimeter road of the prison in a car. As officers approached the car, the suspects drove away.

Officers with Milledgeville Police, Baldwin County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections were eventually able to catch the suspects.

When they conducted a search of the car, they found five footballs full of 11 bags of tobacco, five cell phones and a bundle of cigarettes.

The four suspects, which included two inmates on probation, were then arrested and taken to the sheriff's department.