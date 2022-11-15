Mattresses donated to Forest Cove residents after city relocation

The company said it made the donation to honor its founder, Charlie Loudermilk, who passed away in August.

Aaron's, rent-to-own furniture company, has announced the donation of 225 mattresses to residents that relocated from the Forest Cove Apartments to a new community .The Aaron’s mattresses and foundations were delivered earlier this month.

Aaron's stated that it "heeded the call of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens when he asked for help in furnishing the new residences."



Dickens announced last month the last families at Forest Cove Apartments had moved into new residences, completing the $9.1 million relocation plan. The complex posed a risk of serious health and safety issues causing its closure. The city plans to renovate the place to make it livable and will allow the families back in at a later date.

The mayor's office stated that each family had choices on where they wanted to relocate.

“An equitable Atlanta where no one is left behind requires community partners like Aaron's who show compassion and generosity to our communities,” said Dickens.