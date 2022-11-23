Man armed with sword, rifle shot by Forest Park police officer, GBI says

It all happened at a Forest Park home on Warren Drive Tuesday evening.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it's looking into a shooting where a Forest Park police officer shot a 41-year-old man who allegedly wielded a sword and pulled out a rifle Tuesday evening.

Forest Park Police Department officers responded to an emergency call for a domestic incident at a home on the 800 block of Warren Drive, according to the GBI. That's where authorities said an officer found a man who was threatening his mother inside the home.

The man refused the officer's commands, according to the GBI, and pulled out a sword in response to the orders. The officer then used their Taser on the 41-year-old, GBI said. The officer left the area and the man barricaded himself inside the home, according to investigators.

The 41-year-old later threatened officers, claiming he had a rifle, the GBI said. The man showed officers at the open door of the home that he had both the sword and the rifle in hand. Officers gave commands to the man which he ignored, with officers later firing shots, according to the GBI.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials with GBI said none of the officers were hurt.

The GBI has not provided an update on the man's condition after he was shot. Police haven't said whether the man will be charged in the incident.