FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Long-time Forest Park Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs was fired on Monday at the city council's regular meeting on Monday.

The decision was made by a 3-2 council vote and supported by Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, the council said that Captain Jason Armstrong has been named as interim police chief until a new chief can be selected. They plan a nationwide search to make that selection.

