Forest Park Police need help identifying person of interest allegedly involved in death of 28-year-old

If you recognize him, contact the Forest Park Police Department (404) 366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (404) 608-2366.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in the death of a 28-year-old.

Delmario Benton, 28, of McDonough, was shot and killed at the Breckenridge Apartments at 5530 Old Dixie Road on Thursday, May 27, police said.

Officers found Benton shortly before noon with several gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Forest Park Police are looking for information to identify the only person of interest involved in the case.