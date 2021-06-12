Forest Park $2,500 rental assistance payments available | How to apply

The city approved $400,000 in American Rescue Funds to be set aside for rental assistance back in September.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The city of Forest Park said this week that one-time payments of up to $2,500 would be available to residents in need of rental assistance.

The city said the payments would be available to residents "experiencing economic hardships" who are "unable to pay rent due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The city approved $400,000 in American Rescue Funds to be set aside for rental assistance back in September. People can apply through Forest Park's Fast Track Rental Assistance Program.

Click here to go to the application website. Those who need a paper application can also obtain one at Gateway Restoration Church, at 4981 Phillips Dr.

Residents with questions about the program can call Shalonda Schoonmaker at 404-804-5008 or email her at sschoonmaker.cityedge@gmail.com.

The city said the following will be necessary to be eligible:

Valid Driver’s License, State ID, or Passport with Forest Park address with a current City of Forest Park address. (Including all residents in the home over 18).

Current and signed lease agreement.

Current utility bill in the last 30 days of application. (Gas, Water, or Light)

Landlord Contact information: Valid Phone and email address

Proof of income

Proof of Unemployment/Claim Filed or Separation Letter on Company Letterhead.

Proof of late rent; Eviction Notice from Landlord or Property Management Company – Must state current full amount due with detailed breakdown of all charges dated within five days of submitting an application

"Applications and documents will be reviewed and processed on a case-by-case basis and will be determined based on your hardship due to Covid-19," the city said.

Once approved, payments will be made directly to landlords or property management companies.