Former 11Alive news director Dick Williams passes away at 77

ATLANTA — Former 11Alive news director and nationally acclaimed journalist Dick Williams has passed away. Gov. Brian Kemp came forward on social media Thursday evening for his "valued friend."

Williams died on Thursday at the age of 77. His career took him all over the U.S., ultimately bringing Williams to Atlanta for a brilliant career in both broadcast and print. Most notably, Williams worked for The Atlanta Journal.

Taking to social media, 11Alive's own Jeff Hullinger offered words on the passing of his friend.

"Mr. Williams was a man of conviction and purpose in his professional and personal life." Hullinger said on Facebook.

Hullinger's full statement can be found on Facebook.

Hullinger is not the only friend of the prolific journalist to have come forward. Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter to offer words on the passing of Williams.

"Marty, the girls, & I were truly saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Williams." Gov. Kemp said. "He was a valued friend, a great conservative, and a powerful communicator who had a tremendous impact on Georgia. We are keeping his daughters in our hearts and prayers."