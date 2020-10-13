Townhome once owned by Bobbi Kristina Brown on the market

The asking price for the townhome is currently listed at $599,000.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A home once owned by Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer Whitney Houston, is up for sale.

Brown died July 26, 2015 at Peachtree Hospice in Duluth, months after being discovered unresponsive in a bathtub inside the home located on Riverbend Manor in Alpharetta.

Investigators were not able to determine exactly how Brown died. According to the Associated Press, her family blamed her boyfriend Nick Gordon, accusing him in a lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail.”

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. He died in January 2020 from a reported overdose.

Up until 2015, the couple shared the home which is now back on the market. A listing for the 2600-sq.ft townhome appeared on Realtor.com.

The listed home for sale features an “exclusive gated community situated on the Chattahoochee River with top amenities, including clubhouse, swim/tennis, park, pet walk & private walking trail.