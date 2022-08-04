Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle, Fort Valley State University graduate Rayfield Wright dies

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright died Thursday night.
The Fort Valley State All-American nicknamed “Big Cat” went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
His family confirmed he died last night, several days after a seizure.
He was 76 years old.
Fort Valley State wrote on Twitter:
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Rayfield Wright, a 1967 FVSC alumnus and longtime Cowboys tackle and NFL Hall of Famer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and supporters. University flags will fly at half-staff in his memory.
