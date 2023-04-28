Former DFCS employee arrested, accused of molesting children in his care: GBI

Roy Payne was arrested after allegations came to light that he sexually abused children while working for DFCS.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Division of Family and Child Services employee, accused of abusing children in his care.

Roy Payne was arrested Friday after agents were asked to investigate by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was alerted of allegations that Payne, a Calhoun resident, had sexually abused children while working for DFCS, according to a release from the GBI.

The 40-year-old was later arrested by state agents and charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation and one count of sodomy, the release said.

If you have any information about the case, call the GBI at 706-624-1424.