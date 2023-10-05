Former Falcons player William Moore released on bond after allegedly firing shots in crowded park

There were several conditions to Moore's release from the Gwinnett County Jail, on top of the paid bond.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A former Atlanta Falcons player who was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at a crowded Gwinnett County park was released on a $1 million bond Wednesday.

William Moore was arrested Sunday, April 23 after a shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Park off Old Snellville Highway in Lawrenceville.

A woman claimed that Moore threatened her and then proceeded to shoot at the tires of her gray Nissan sedan. The woman said Moore claimed that her niece hit his daughter while playing in the park.

There were several conditions to Moore's release from the Gwinnett County Jail, on top of the paid bond.

Moore must wear an ankle monitor.

Moore must stay away from the victims.

Moore must surrender all of his firearms.

Moore's attorney denied the woman's accounts, saying the woman tried to slam into his client's vehicle and he feared for his children's safety. His attorney, Matthew Crosby, said in part, "he shot at her car's tire and away from the occupants, attempting to disable her vehicle and prevent further deadly threats to his children. William adamantly denies the charges..."

The video below shows the moments Moore was at the window of the woman's car, where she claims the former Falcons football player was threatening her.

Moore was booked that Sunday night just after 8 p.m. on the following charges:

Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Moore spent his entire NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons as a safety. He was a second-round pick in the 2009 draft out of the University of Missouri. He was released from the Falcons in 2016.