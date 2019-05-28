ROME, Ga. — A former Floyd County Police Department K9 has passed away.

The department posted a photo on its social media pages of former K9 Officer Lou, saying the officers are mourning the loss.

Lou served with Floyd County Police from 2006 until 2011.

Other police dogs in metro Atlanta have also died recently.

Gwinnett County Police Department said last week K9 Eli died while tracking down a suspect. Officers said they believe it was related to the heat. The police dog fell to the ground and began acting abnormally. Police covered his body with water in an effort to cool him down. His handler took him to the veterinarian. Doctors at the animal hospital tried to give him treatment, but Eli stopped breathing.

Gwinnett Police department also said retired K-9 Eros also died. Eros worked from August 2013 to June 2018 alongside his partner Cpl. Brandon Townley.

