Officer who nearly died in line of duty says he was denied medical retirement by Forest Park Police Department

He said he was told its the Forest Park Police Department's policy not to medically retire their officers if hurt on the job.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A former police officer claims he was done wrong by the department – he almost gave his life for it.

Timothy Sterrett was shot in the line of duty and is now fighting to get financial help after retirement.

"We're supposed to be a brotherhood or the department is supposed to protect you and have your back. And that's not been the case with this department," Sterrett said.

He said he was a proud officer with the Forest Park Police Department. However, that changes on Nov. 8, 2021, after he said he stopped Jacob Bailey driving recklessly on a motorcycle near Forest Park Middle School.

After stopping him, he tried to help him off his bike.

"I reached down and help put the kickstand down so that way I could talk to him, see what was going on. And when he did, he drew from the center of his waist chest," Sterrett said.

He said Bailey ran to the front porch of a house with Sterrett right on his heels – and that's when shots were fired.

"And then all of a sudden I heard a loud, loud pop. And that's when he shot me. And then I fell to the ground upon falling to the ground, I was able to get all five shots," Sterrett said.

Bailey died and Sterrett got shot in the neck – losing a lot of blood on the operating table.

"I was in surgery for approximately 6 to 8 hours, flat-lined twice on the table. I lost 33 pints of blood, which I bled out three times. He told me later on that he didn't think I was going to survive," Sterrett said.

Due to his extensive injuries, Sterrett said he couldn't return to work. He said he was hoping for a medical retirement but was only offered a limited workman's compensation package.

"There's nothing. There's nothing in the policy. There's other officers across the nation that are going through it where the department is just up and forget about them," Sterrett said.

11Alive reached out to the City of Forest Park concerning Sterrett and his receiving medical retirement.