Former Fulton County sheriff dies

Officials confirmed that former Fulton County Sheriff Robert Henry McMichael II had passed away Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said McMichael died at his home. They are asking community members to pray and keep his wife, Kathye, and their daughters Retired Captain Arlene Brooks and Belinda McMichael, their thoughts.

McMichael led the agency from 1989 to 1993. After his time as sheriff, officials said former President Bill Clinton appointed McMichael to serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia.

He also served as a Chief Special Agent with the Intelligence Unit of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

He graduated from Luther Judson Price High School in 1960. Four years later, he received his bachelor's degree from Morehouse College. McMichael continued his education at Woodrow Wilson Law School at Princeton University, where he received his J.D. He completed extensive training at the Atlanta Police Academy and the Georgia Police Academy.