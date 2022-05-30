Former Georgia First Lady Betty Foy Sanders passes away at 95

She was the first lady alongside Georgia's 74th Governor Carl Edward Sanders Sr. from January 1963 to January 1967, according to the National Governors Association.

ATLANTA — Former Georgia First Lady Betty Foy Sanders has passed away Sunday at 95, according to a release from Gov. Brian Kemp's Office.

"Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders' passing," Gov. Kemp said in a release.

She was the first lady alongside Georgia's 74th Governor Carl Edward Sanders Sr. from January 1963 to January 1967, according to the National Governors Association.

"She represented so much of what makes Georgia the greatest state in our nation to call home. With her sharp wit, class, and famous sense of humor, she was the epitome of a southern woman," Gov. Kemp said. "During her years as first lady and during her long and fulfilling life afterwards, she was devoted to beautifying our state, preserving Georgia's proud history, and helping students of the arts further their education and talents."

Gov. Kemp added that she was a talented artist as well.

"Her influences are felt at the Georgia Governor's Mansion to this day, and they will be felt for years to come," Gov. Kemp said. "As we mourn with her family and loved ones, we also thank God for her service, her life of contributions to her fellow Georgians, and the shining example she set for so many others."