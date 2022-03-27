Former Hillsong Atlanta pastor announces new church at final service with global congregation

Pastor Sam Collier told 11Alive in an interview it was "bittersweet," but he was returning to plans that were set before joining The Hillsong Network.

ATLANTA — A few days after announcing his decision to transition out of the Hillsong Network, Pastor Sam Collier notified the public of his plans to start a new church. However, he acknowledged the difficulty that came with making the decision.

"There was no intention to ever leave." He said. "And for me, it was a dream and has been always a dream to be a part of that world. And so it's bittersweet."

Collier announced Story Church would begin services on April 17th, Easter Sunday.

The announcement of the break with Hillsong and the founding of Story Church came after a series of scandals that have rocked the global congregation.

On Sunday, Collier did not shy away from addressing the scandals and admitted they were part of why he decided to break away from Hillsong.

"We love pastors Brian and Bobby, but yet we're able to recognize where some mistakes were made," he told 11Alive.

"We had so many congregants saying, I don't know if I can trust this place. I hear what you're saying and we trust you." He said. "And if you say that you trust the leaders in global, we got it. But for us, this is just too much. And you know, people don't come to church for scandal. They come to church to have a safe place."

During the service, Collier and other church leaders repeated a message of resilience in the face of adversity, sometimes directly acknowledging the challenges facing Hillsong.

Sharon Lewis, a member of the church, spoke to 11Alive after the service and said she appreciated the honesty during Sunday's service and would continue to attend services at Story Church.