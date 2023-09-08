Former employee detail 'unethical' practices at IV hydration therapy company

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opened an investigation on the company, which has three locations in the Atlanta area.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A former employee of an IV hydration therapy company is speaking out, claiming many of their practices do not meet federal requirements and are unethical.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opened an investigation on the company, HydraPlus, which has three locations in the Atlanta area.

Brad Jones, who had been employed at the Sandy Springs location for two years, decided to speak out.

"What we're doing– it’s not right," he told 11Alive exclusively. "I have an 18 year career that I'm not willing to put at risk. I'm not the only one that feels this way, but I'm just the only one willing to speak up.”

Jones has been a paramedic for over a decade, and worked as an EMT for Grady and Emory Emergency Medical Services. He also worked in flight EMS for two years.

He decided to make the switch to working in the IV vitamin hydration field - the process of administering fluids, medications, and nutrients directly into a person's vein - due to the burnout from his previous job.

“We got new management last year and that’s when everything changed," he claimed. "The new manager came on, who does not have a medical background, no license, no certification. So it was really weird for us nurses and paramedics to take direction from somebody like that."

Jones showed 11Alive extensive photos showing the questionable practices happening without customers' knowledge.

He also sent the pictures to the FDA, which he says has also opened an investigation on this.

"Once I found out they're expired, I drew an "x" on every single one of them," he showed us pictures of vitamin bottles that had been expired for anywhere from one to eight months.

Text messages between Jones and his then-general manager allegedly show her asking him to use expired vitamins.

"[This one says] beyond use date 5/18... I took this picture on July 23rd. Here’s one that expired December 16 of 2022," he showed us. "I said, 'You know that you can send these to the pharmacy and they'll give you credit for these and we can get new ones?' And she (the general manager) said, 'We've decided that we're going to use these for six months and then we'll toss them out.'"

Medical expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy explained expired medications are not as effective, so clients don't necessarily get what they're paying for.

"You don’t know if it’ll work as quickly. You don’t know if it’s going to break down into something potentially harmful," she explained. "In general, we try to say expired things may not be as effective. There are some products that I would absolutely not use if they're past their expiration date because they may be so important or the amount you need is so small that even a slight decrease in efficacy can make a big difference. I doubt they're telling their clients that they're getting expired vitamins and I think that's a problem. I don't think that's being very honest."

Another text message appeared to show the GM being unaware of the kind of semaglutide medication they were using.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in weight loss medications like Wegovy, which can only be prescriped by a licensed healthcare provider.

However, Jones says they were continuously using “semaglutide sodium," which is known as the compounded, cheaper version of semaglutide. Pharmacists have explained this one is intended for research only.

Benjamin Jolley, a pharmacist and owner of Jolley’s Compounding Pharmacy in Salt Lake City, told NBC News that compounding pharmacists could also be buying high doses of semaglutide from wholesalers and then separating it into smaller dosages or mixing it with other drug ingredients.

Dr. Reddy explained why this can be harmful.

"The FDA actually issued warnings to all people and healthcare providers as well, saying be cautious of this because it hasn’t been tested. We can’t say it’s safe and effective," she said.

Jones showed more messaging with the GM that took place after the FDA announced potential 'adverse' events from copycat drugs and compounded products.

In the exchange, Jones types, "These vials of semaglutide are sodium. We can’t give this anymore," to which she responds, "The clear ones aren't sodium."

He then sends her a picture displaying a bottle he said they had been using, that reads, "semaglutide sodium," to which she replies, "Shoot, he told me it wasn't."

In a statement, the FDA said:

"The FDA has received reports of compounded drugs made with semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate – salt forms that are distinct from semaglutide , – the active ingredient in Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy.

These salt forms are not the active ingredients of any FDA-approved medication, and the FDA is not aware of any basis for compounding a drug using these semaglutide salts that would meet federal requirements. In addition, it is not known whether semaglutide salts are safe or effective."

Jones explained he tried notifying multiple people several times in person, and through messaging,

"I brought it to her attention, she said it was a non-issue," he explained. "[Our clients] were entrusting me with their with their lives, essentially. And I felt wrong about it. And I spoke up."

Jones also said there was an instance where they ran out of a particular vitamin called B complex, which is a group of B vitamins that help toward cardiovascular and cell health. The version they carry, he said, contains Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6.

"I let them know a week in advance that I was getting low. I got a text from our supply guy saying, 'This is what we're doing for B complex,' and it was a mixture of random vitamins that we were supposed to pass off as B complex," Jones explained.

"My response was the palm over the face emoji. I was like, 'What are we doing here?' So I did tell my clients and I offered them if they wanted to pick something else or a mixture of things... the company didn't know about that," he continued. "But again, the customers are paying for a service and if we're lying to them, then they're not getting what they paid for."

Jones added that while he was planning on leaving, he wanted to get the necessary documentation and proof of what was occurring, before heading out.

However, he said that after speaking out multiple times, the single father of two was fired.

11Alive reached out to HydraPlus. In a statement, the vitamin IV and injection therapy company, said:

"HydraPlus prides itself on its excellent reputation for high-quality products and services, friendly staff, and effective therapies.

HydraPlus understands that a disgruntled, former employee who was recently terminated on July 22, 2023 for theft has made vague and unfounded accusations in response to his termination.

HydraPlus expressly and unequivocally denies these vague and unfounded accusations. Nevertheless, HydraPlus remains committed to providing outstanding service and care for its patients and will continue to help its clients achieve optimal results.

Accordingly, as with any inquiry or criticism, HydraPlus will evaluate its policies and procedures to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations and best practices."

During Jones' first sit-down interview with 11Alive, he addressed the accusations of theft prior to the statement being released.

“He (the owner) went in to say that I stole $100 out of the drawer," Jones explained. "I said, 'What are you talking about? When did this happen?' He said, 'June 3rd.' I said, 'Sir, it is July 24. You mean to tell me that you waited a month and a half to tell me that I was stealing from the company? If I caught someone stealing on June 3, they would be fired that night.' Meanwhile, I never had a write up, I never had a talking to about what I was doing. I don't know where they got the idea from. He accused me of stealing which is not true. I told him straight up, 'I’m not intimidated by you.'"

Jones added he had to leave that day.

Now, he said he is speaking out for his clients - many who have posted on Google Reviews about his great service - and for his former coworkers.