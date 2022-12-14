Former inmate says Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark

John Starks and his wife said Officer Scott Riner's badge number will always be worn.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person.

Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a candle now marking the spot where he was killed Tuesday morning. Friends and colleagues said Riner was one of the "good ones."

Former inmate, John Starks said Officer Riner mentored him during his time in prison.

"He was really like a father to me," Starks said.

Starks said Officer Riner was his detail officer while in prison. The officer had such an impact on him that he got Riner's badge number tattooed on his arm.

“If it wasn’t for him…I would have gotten right back and started selling drugs. Just the way he talked to me it just hit my heart," Starks said.

Starks is a husband, father, and grandfather. He attributes his success outside of prison to Riner, adding that his wife also got a tattoo of the officer's badge number.

The former inmates' story is just one of many pouring in for Riner a day after he was shot in the parking lot on his way to work. The senior correctional officer had worked for the department for 10 years. Police aren't sure if this was a random attack or if he was targeted.