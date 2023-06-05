'We are deeply saddened': Former Macon basketball player dies weeks before graduation

MACON, Ga. — A former Macon athlete who went on to play basketball for North Carolina Central University died unexpectedly Friday, weeks before he was set to graduate this summer.
In a social media post, the university said they mourned the loss of Devin Butts, and called it devastating for both the team and coaching staff.
“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” said NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton.
“Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him," he continued.
His cause of death was not disclosed.
The full post from the university can be found here:
Butts played high school basketball in Macon for the Stratford Eagles, and was named Athlete of the Week by 13WMAZ back in 2019.
Butts was 22 years old and nearing a a bachelor’s degree in behavioral and social sciences, NCCU said.
He joined their team last season after transferring from New Mexico Junior College, and averaged 5.4 points in 17 appearances for NCCU’s Eagles.