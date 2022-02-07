'Dream' job: Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins CNN

Keisha Lance Bottoms took to social media to spread the news Monday morning, calling it a "dream" of hers.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining CNN as a political commentator, she announced Monday morning.

The former politician entered the mayoral office in 2018 and completed her term in 2022, when she announced she would not seek a second term. This is the first time Bottoms has publicly announced a role after her tenure as Atlanta's mayor.

Bottoms took to social media to spread the news, calling it a "dream" of hers.

"I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined @CNN as a Political Commentator. As a @FAMU_1887 student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at @CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 yrs (sic) later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied," Bottoms wrote.

Bottoms previously told 11Alive she checked off many of the items she wanted to accomplish while in office, despite having the city often under a national spotlight and significant challenges over the last couple of years.

This new job will be an addition to other unpaid post-mayoral roles for Bottoms. She is currently serving as Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection for the Democratic National Committee, a position she maintained while serving as mayor.

Bottoms was also named as an honorary HBCU Executive Leadership Institute fellow at Clark Atlanta University in June of 2021, and still works with the university.

The Atlanta-based news organization has not indicated when people can expect to see the former mayor on screen.