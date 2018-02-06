CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Hurdler Mikel Thomas knows a thing or two about the big stage since he's been to the Olympics twice.

Now, he faces one of his biggest challenges as he transitions from chasing the Olympic flame to putting them out.

On a stormy night in Clayton County, Thomas fulfills his dream or yet another dream. He has already represented Trinidad and Tobago in the Olympics and holds the national record for the 110-meter hurdles.

He now faces a new hurdle as he learns more about his new career: Clayton County firefighter.

PHOTOS | Former Olympian fulfills childhood dream of becoming a firefighter

“It was a childhood ambition honesty,” Thomas said. “With professional sports, I had a lot pulling at me but I wanted to listen to that inner childhood voice of mine.”

Thomas said he comes from a line of servicemen and becoming a firefighter is a fulfillment that was urning on the inside.

“I think there’s something admirable about the profession, the sacrifice, the commitment, the dedication,” he said. “Again, standing for something larger than yourself.”

It’s worth noting that Clayton County might have the most athletic firefighters in the country. Also on their staff is former UGA running backs Kregg Lumpkin and Michael Cooper.

