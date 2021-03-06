Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's car broken into in Atlanta

Phaedra Parks posted about the incident on Instagram.

ATLANTA — A former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member's car was broken into on Wednesday, Atlanta Police confirmed.

Phaedra Parks, who was a longtime fixture on the show before leaving in 2017, posted about the incident on Instagram. She said she was in Buckhead and left her car for only 11 minutes when it was broken into.

Parks said a camera - with recent pictures from her son's graduation on it - was stolen, as well as a backpack given to her by "Real Housewives" star Porsha Williams.

"Tonight at exactly 7:02pm during daylight someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item. They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment which was empty and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card," Parks wrote. "You can’t see in my car I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me if you have any info please DM me."

Atlanta Police confirmed the incident, saying Parks made the report on Wednesday from Miami Circle. They said an investigation was ongoing.