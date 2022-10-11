2 former Robins Air Force Base daycare employees indicted, accused of cruelty to children charges, DOJ says

The allegations include hitting children, causing children to fight and hit one another, spraying children in the face with a cleaning liquid, among other charges.

MACON, Ga. — Two former employees and the former director of a daycare facility at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Georgia, have been indicted on charges in connection to the alleged abuse of children in their care, the Department of Justice said in a release.

A 27-year-old, of Centerville, Georgia, is being charged with 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, six counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, three counts of simple battery and one count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

A 29-year-old, of Tanner, Alabama, is being charged with 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, six counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, three counts of simple battery and one count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

Additionally, a 51-year-old, of Kissimmee, Florida, is charged with one count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

The indictment alleges the 27-year-old and the 29-year-old committed various forms of abuse to children between January 2021 and February 2021.

The allegations include hitting children, causing children to fight and hit one another, spraying children in the face with a cleaning liquid, seizing and shaking a child while threatening to hit them, hitting a child in the head with a book, kicking a child into a wall, and stepping on and applying weight to a child's leg.

The two former daycare workers are also accused of committing simple battery against children. These allegations include lifting a cot with a child sleeping on it–

causing the child to fall to the ground, hitting a toy out of a child's hand and forcing a child into a small enclosure.

The former daycare director is being charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

The case is still being investigated by the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Air Force Security Forces, with assistance from the FBI.

In a statement to 11Alive's sister station, WMAZ, the Air Force base said they prioritize children's safety.

“Properly caring for our Airmen and their families is of utmost importance. Our Airmen should have confidence in the care provided at our Child Development Center. We are fully supporting the ongoing investigation and reviewing processes to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to safeguard our children.”