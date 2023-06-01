Former swim coach at Sandy Springs private school arrested, accused of downloading, sharing child pornography

64-year-old Christopher Winslow was booked on Wednesday on a charge of false statements--bringing his total charges to 13.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Shocking allegations are building against a former Chief Financial Officer and swim coach at The Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs.

The private school sits on about 47 acres and has more than 1,200 students in preschool through 12th grade.

Christopher Winslow was the CFO of the school at the time of his first arrest in April 2023. Mount Vernon Athletics posted an article in 2020 -- indicating Winslow was also a swim coach for the varsity boys and girls teams.

On Tuesday, Sandy Springs Police arrested Winslow for a second time, accusing him of making false statements during his initial interview with detectives.

Winslow's arrest warrant confirms the investigation into the 66-year-old started on March 28 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent the Sandy Springs Police Department a tip of an individual who was viewing and downloading child pornography.

The detective wrote in the warrant that one of the images within the tip received from the NCMEC showed a child between the ages of 4 and 5 being sexually assaulted. Another image depicted what detectives believed to be a child between 3 and 4 years of age.

As the investigation continued, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reached out and told Sandy Springs police they were expediting the investigation due to evidence they were gathering about where the suspect worked or had access to at the school.

It was on April 9, detectives confirmed Winslow was the CFO at Mount Vernon School. Detectives also discovered he had "previous connections to Taber Academy in Massachusetts and to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church."

Through the course of their investigation, the warrant alleges Winslow communicated with several individuals through multiple email accounts he created to download, view and share images of children being sexually assaulted by adults and children engaged in sexual acts with other children.

The warrant states most of the children they found on Winslow's devices were between 12 and 17 years old.

As to where these accused pedophiles are able to communicate and share these horrific images and videos, the warrant mentioned about a dozen websites including one run by a Russian-based company. The detective wrote in the warrant the website isn't monitored and added, "Due to it being a Russian based company that provides this service, oftentimes they were not accept(ing) any legal service (search warrants), so the users of the website will share whatever content they wish to share without threat of legal action."

It was during the detective's line of questioning about this site that led to the charge of false statements, which landed Winslow back in jail this week.

Police said through their investigation they found Winslow did in fact have pictures to share and even replied to an email with the subject line reading, "Do you like girls 6-14" with "Hi. Do you like the same? That's only a first little view. Send me your links to get my."

Police also allege Winslow used his Mount Vernon School issued laptop to view a website that hosts live sex cams.

He's facing a slew of charges including possessing or controlling any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct, false statements, theft by conversion, creating, possessing, producing, selling visual medium depicting minor in sex explicit conduct, among others.

A spokesperson for The Mount Vernon School provided the following statement to 11Alive Wednesday night.