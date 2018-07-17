Macon — A very special Dawg made a stop in Macon on Monday. Nick Chubb, former University of Georgia Bulldog and second all-time on the SEC career rushing list, visited the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter.

Chubb took a tour and is looking to give back in a special way. He and his friends at Bland Roofing are looking to raise $20,000 to go towards the shelter. They have raised $12,000 so far and are looking to add to that total with signed memorabilia from Chubb himself.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

“I was just coming by to come by and help where I can, Chubb said. "You know, this place needed some things, so any way I can help out and give them what they need, I’m up for it.”

The shelter will use the money to open a surgery center in-house that will allow them to offer low-cost spay and neuter services. They will also make 40 new top kennels to open space for new dogs.

Chubb said animals hold a special place in his heart.

“I love animals," Chubb said. "I have a dog of my own back home. I couldn’t imagine seeing him in this condition, so, I mean, I imagine if he was what I would do and how I want to take care of him, and these people are great people and are helping them out and doing what they can, so I appreciate them for what they do."

The autographed footballs will be available for auction at three locations around Macon. Jeneane's At Pinebrook, Tommy's Bakery and Cafe and the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter. The last day to bid is July 23rd at 5 p.m.

© 2018 WMAZ