Forsyth Board of Education is banning these books from its schools

The board of education said the books were not appropriate for its public schools.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth Board of Education has recently banned nine books from county schools due to sexually explicit content, according to a district spokesperson.

The following books have been removed school libraries:

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera L8r, g8r by Lauren Myracle Me Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle

A total of 11 copies were removed from schools but not from elementary schools. Currently, the school district has 543,909 books in their media centers according to a spokesperson.

Here is the Forsyth Board of Education's statement:

The courts have told public officials at all levels that they may take community standards into account when deciding whether materials are obscene or pornographic and thus subject to removal.

The Supreme Court ruled that public schools can bar books that are “pervasively vulgar” or not right for the curriculum, but they cannot remove books “simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”