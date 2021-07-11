Man hit, killed following Forsyth County construction site incident

The victim was hit by a 2007 Ford F750 dump truck, authorities said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit and killed following a construction site incident early Saturday morning in Forsyth County, according to authorities.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Hickory Lakeside subdivision off Pilgrim Mill Road.

The Forsyth County Fire Department and sheriff's office said 49-year-old Brian Crook of Piedmont, South Carolina, had just finished pumping concrete at a home that is under construction. Crook was cleaning the concrete pump truck so he set a barrel of water at the edge of the road so he could continue to clean the truck's piping.

"During the process, an air pocket from the piping on the concrete pump truck forcefully pushed Mr. Crook backward into the roadway," the sheriff's said in a press release.

That's when Crook was hit by a 2007 Ford F750 dump truck, authorities said.

Officials said the victim died at the scene. No word on if the driver will face charges.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a U.S. agency that examines workplaces, was alerted.