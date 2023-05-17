Deputies investigating deadly shootout at Forsyth County 'warehouse business'

One man is in critical condition and another man is dead. Deputies said it happened on Ivy Street in Cumming.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shootout in Cumming early Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived at a business just around 7:40 a.m. for a shooting. They responded to the scene just four minutes after the call, according to officials.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Officials said one victim was dead on the scene and the other one was listed as critical.

Officials believe that two men got into a "physical altercation". They then both got their weapons and fired at each other, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have not mentioned any arrests at this time.

Authorities describe them as temporary workers at a "warehouse-type business."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.