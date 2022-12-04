Video shows driver leading Forsyth County deputies on high-speed chase on GA 400

Here are the details.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Video from the Forsyth County Sheriff shows a driver leading deputies on a high-speed chase on GA 400 early Saturday morning, reaching speeds of nearly 145 mph.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a deputy saw a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat swerving back and forth in its lane on GA 400 northbound. The deputy stopped the car but as the deputy went up to the car, the driver quickly blasted off leading the deputy on a high-speed chase.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff, the charger then got off GA 400 at Exit 15 and headed toward Market Place Blvd. He quickly met with another deputy before turning around and heading to GA 400 southbound. Another deputy was able to deploy stop strips on GA 400 southbound near the Peachtree Parkway exit. The car eventually stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies found a handgun in the 23-year-old driver's seat of the car. He faces a number of charges in connection to the chase: