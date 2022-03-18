Man dies trying to help driver who crashed in Forsyth County

A 48-year-old man from Cumming was killed when he and another person were hit while trying to help a driver who had crashed.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man died early Friday in Forsyth County, and another person was injured, while trying to help a motorist who had crashed.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.

The sheriff's office said that a car traveling south on Peachtree Parkway initially "made a sudden left turn onto the concrete median that divided the roadway" and crashed.

Two people attempted to help the driver, and were trying to "open the driver's side door when they were struck" by an SUV traveling north on Peachtree Parkway.

The car that originally crashed "obstructed the view of the lane" and the driver of the SUV "did not see the pedestrians."

The victim who died in the second collision was identified as 48-year-old John Waldon of Cumming. The other individual, who has not been identified, was taken to Northside Forsyth with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.