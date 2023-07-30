Forsyth County SWAT situation ends with man in hospital, authorities say

The man was listed with critical injuries.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff in Forsyth County ended with a man in the hospital, authorities say.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and its SWAT team were serving an arrest and search warrant Saturday at a home along Kelly Drive when matters escalated.

According to deputies, the warrants stemmed from a domestic dispute that happened earlier that morning in which a man is accused of strangling a woman. The man is now accused of aggravated assault.

Deputies said the suspect is a convicted felon and was also believed to illegally have at least one firearm. SWAT and negotiations teams tried to coerce the suspect to surrender but he refused to cooperate, according to authorities.

As negotiation attempts fell flat, deputies said they heard what they believed to be muffled gunshots in the home.

FCSO sent a robot into the home and eventually a K-9 along with the SWAT team where they found the man alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, investigators said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

As for the woman, she is also being treated at a hospital for injuries.