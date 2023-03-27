Forsyth man posthumously honored died while trying to save 93-year-old, caregiver from train

Christopher K. Burkett was posthumously awarded for his efforts to save two women after their SUV got stuck on train tracks back in November of 2021.

A Forsyth man is being honored after he died trying to save two women from an oncoming train.

Christopher K. Burkett, a production line supervisor, was posthumously awarded for his efforts to save two women after their SUV got stuck on train tracks back in November of 2021.

The 47-year-old was repairing a fence when he “heard [a] car kicking up gravel,” followed by the sounds of an oncoming train, according to a news release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission– the organization honoring Burkett.

Turns out, 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and her 66-year-old caretaker Debra Hall became stuck on a private crossing near Goodwyne and Collier roads in Forsyth, according to previous reporting from 11Alive's sister station WMAZ.

Burkett, who lived nearby, rushed to the SUV with a friend.

They were able to get the door of the SUV open, but not in time to free the women from the train. His friend stepped off the tracks, but Burkett did not.

While still trying to save Treadwell, he was hit by the train. The force of the crash pushed the SUV 100 feet, the release said.

Burkett and the two women died in the accident, WMAZ reported.

The 47-year-old had survived a tornado after it destroyed his home the year before. Burkett had finished repairs on the home back in April before being killed in the accident, WMAZ reported.