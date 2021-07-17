Forsyth sheriff arrests alleged kidnapping suspect with help of K9 Flash

K9 Flash was able to track down the suspect after the sheriff's office received a report of "suspicious activity" in northeast Forsyth Saturday afternoon.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they were able to arrest a suspect who had an active warrant for kidnapping in Cobb County with the help of their super sniffing K9.

K9 Flash was able to track down the suspect after the sheriff's office received a report of "suspicious activity" in northeast Forsyth Saturday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said the suspect ran into the woods and across Highway 53 but didn't make it far because K9 Flash was on the suspect's heels.

The sheriff's office said there were no injuries and it is still investigating.