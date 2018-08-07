A solider assigned to Fort Benning, Ga., has been identified as one of the causalities from an insider attack in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, Calif., was killed Saturday in Tarin Kowt District, Uruzgan Province.

Maciel, an infantryman, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment (Task Force 1-28 Infantry), 3rd Infantry Division assigned to Fort Benning. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is currently deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade.

Maciel served in the Army for two years and Fort Benning was his first assignment. He has served in Afghanistan since February 2018. Maciel is survived by his father and mother.

“Cpl. Maciel was an excellent Soldier beloved by his teammates and dedicated to our mission. He will be greatly missed by the entire Black Lion family. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. David Conner, Maciel’s battalion commander.

Maciel’s awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

