Fort Stewart soldier dies after helicopter accident at Georgia Army field

Right now, officials are not releasing the soldier's name.

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A soldier is dead after an accident at a Georgia Army field early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, the incident involving two UH-60 helicopters happened around 2 a.m. at Wright Army Field in southeast Georgia near Hinesville.

Right now, officials have not released the soldier's name. They said they were assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade's, 3rd Infantry Division.