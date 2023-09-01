CFP National Championship: TCU, Georgia healthcare provider CEOs place wager on game

"I've always considered TCU to be my adopted home team," Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center President Michael Sanborn said.

Example video title will go here for this video

As fans from Fort Worth and Athens, Ga. prepare for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, some medical professionals from both cities have a bet in place revolved around the soon-to-be champion.

Monday night, TCU (13-1) and Georgia (14-0) will kick off from SoFi Stadium in California for the championship.

While there will be plenty of wagers on the line from all across the country, the hospital presidents from the healthcare providers for TCU Athletics and UGA Athletics have one of their own.

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center President Michael Sanborn (Fort Worth) and Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett (Athens) have a bet in place that the director of the hospital's team that loses must wear the opponent's team jersey.

"If the 'Dawgs win and the Frogs are not victorious, then I'd certainly be happy to wear a Georgia Bulldogs jersey and sport that throughout the day," Sanborn said. "I don't think that's going to happen, but I'd be happy to do that."

The two men had some pre-game banter via Zoom Monday morning, as Burnett will actually be at the game in California. He met his wife at Georgia and now has two kids going there now.

"The possibility of bringing it back again is exciting," Burnett said, talking about the potential of winning the championship.

Sanborn went to the University of Kansas but said he's slowly become a big TCU fan since he started working for Baylor Scott & White in Fort Worth.

"I've always considered TCU to be my adopted home team," Sanborn said. "This is a big, big deal for the city of Fort Worth and certainly for TCU. It's a great school."

With the rise of the Hypnotoad as TCU's unofficial mascot, Burnett and Sanborn had a couple jokes for each about the effectiveness of this amphibian going into Monday night.

"Our medical team here has been working closely with the research teams at the University of Georgia," Burnett said. "We've successfully rolled out a Hypnotoad vaccine that 100% prevents any kind of shenanigans from the Hypnotoad. We should be ready to go both on the field and in the stands."

"It might be like the flu vaccine where it's not entirely effective, so I guess we'll see what happens," Sanborn said with a smile. "Good luck."