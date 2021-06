Local Dept. of Natural Resources rangers responded to the scene.

WINDER, Ga. — Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who drowned in a lake at Fort Yargo State Park over the weekend.

Winder Police say Geraldo Morales went under on Saturday and never resurfaced. He was visiting the park with his father and family.

"We are told he was not a very good swimmer and went under water and never resurfaced," police told 11Alive.