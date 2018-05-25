CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Pictures are worth a thousand words -- and the photos taken of a dog in Clayton County say that he was in need of desperate help.

Mikey, who got his name from his rescuer, only weighs 24 pounds. Veterinarians said he should weigh about 45 pounds. He is too weak to stand and has bones sticking out of his skin. He's also covered in burns.

An employee who worked at the apartment where Mikey and his owner lived decided to take matters into his own hands after he noticed the problem. He took photos of the pet and alerted the police.

Since then, Mikey has been rescued and is in the care of a local vet.

Now four little girls have stepped in to do everything they can to assist. Annabelle, Ari, Addie, and Rylee are donating their allowances to go towards Mikey's recovery.

The Society Humane Friends of Georgia and Out of the Box Boxer Rescue are also working together to collect donations. Donations can be made for at either rescue for Mikey.

