ATLANTA — Four middle-schoolers were robbed at gunpoint on Friday as they were heading back to Inman Middle School.

Atlanta police said it happened around 5 p.m. as the kids were traveling back from Starbucks on Virginia Avenue. The students said a man in all black, including a skull cap and hoodie, pulled out a gun and told them to put their cell phone on the ground and run, the press release stated. The kids complied and ran away.

Police said the four victims weren't harmed during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

"...this was a brazen act committed against minors during daylight hours on a busy street. Our investigators are working this case diligently to identify the suspect involved and get him into custody and off of the streets," a spokesperson for the department said.

No word on if the students were participating in an after school program.

