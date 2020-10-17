Four people displaced following Lawrenceville house fire

No one was reported hurt in the Saturday morning house fire.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Four people were displaced from a fire at a house in Lawrenceville early Saturday morning, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

Capt. Tommy Rutledge said they received a call at 5:58 a.m. of a fire from a home in the 500 block of Shoal Circle in Lawrenceville.

According to Rutledge, four people inside the home, along with a dog, were able to escape the home without injuries.

He said that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully involved and flames were already escaping the roof of the structure.

Two handlines and the aerial ladder pipes were used to send water into the home, Rutledge said. After that, he said, firefighters were able to enter the home and put out additional flames inside.

Rutledge said the exact cause of the fire is not determined as of this point and is presently under investigation.

He said the house and contents were considered a total loss.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the displaced residents, Rutledge said.