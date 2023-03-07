Be safe this Fourth of July with these fireworks safety tips

From wetting down lawns in advance of lighting fireworks to other tips people need to know to keep their family safe.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — It's hours away from Independence Day and people have already begun celebrating across metro Atlanta with friends, family and fireworks. But there are things families need to have on hand to stay safe.

"They are very excited. It goes in the air, just the colors the loud noise. They're very excited," said Union City father, Rodney Butler.

Butler spent Monday at Fireworks City in South Fulton loading up on fireworks for Tuesday night.

"We do it every Fourth of July. It's Independence Day," said Butler.

Lt. Eric Jackson of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department said safety is paramount when fireworks are involved. Families need to keep safety top of mind to protect loved ones.

"It's not a bad idea at all to wet down your grass," said Jackson.

Other tips include:

No smoking while lighting them or watching nearby

while lighting them or watching nearby Separate fireworks so the ones you light don't ignite the others

so the ones you light don't ignite the others Monitor drinking. Only sober adults should be lighting them

Only sober adults should be lighting them Never re-light a dud.

"If you light it once it doesn't light leave it alone- it's done for the night," Jackson said.

He said it's important that children never touch fireworks -- even sparklers -- because while they may seem like a safer option, sparks can easily burn skin and start fires.

Gary Harper, the manager of Fireworks City, said he tells his customers to never stand over fireworks when they are lighting them.

"You expect the fuse to go down as soon as you light it. You get out of the way," said Harper.