DNR: 8 BUIs reported, 1 person injured over Fourth of July weekend

At least one person was also injured in a boating incident this weekend, the department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has reported eight BUIs and one boating injury over the Fourth of July weekend.

This comes as the department decided to crackdown on a new law as well as boating under the influence. DNR officials said no warnings will be given before they issue a BUI to residents.

As the heat wave continues, people are looking for a way to cool down.

"It's the Fourth of July weekend, it's our busiest boating weekend of the year," Maj. Stephen Adams said. "It's going to be probably close to 100 degrees all weekend."

Officer Cody Tanner said he has seen his fair share of reckless behavior on Lake Lanier.

The reinforcements will make sure people operating boats are staying sober.

"Once you get out into the big water it gets real bad," Officer Tanner explained.

The major added that people should also watch their alcohol intake while staying out in the heat and avoid it altogether if they plan to operate a boat.

A wakeboarding law that went into effect on Saturday states wakeboarders or wake surfers must maintain a distance of at least 200 feet away from docks, piers and shorelines.

The law helps to create more space between boats and swimmers.