Gwinnett County names first Black fire chief

Fred Cephas has been the second-in-command for Gwinnett Fire as the deputy fire chief since 2020.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County on Tuesday announced the hiring of Fred Cephas as the county fire department's chief. Cephas makes history for Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services as the agency's first Black fire chief.

Chief Russell Knick, who has been in the position since 2018, will transition into a leadership position in the County Administrator's Office, a release said.

A release from the county said Cephas brings over 20 years of experience to the role. Cephas began his career as a first responder in the U.S. Air Force and joined the Gwinnett department in 2001.

"I’m committed to serving others – and at its core, that’s what public service and public safety are all about,” Cephas said in a statement. “I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love, while understanding there is still more work to be done.”

According to the county release, Cephas "rose through the ranks of the department, serving in various capacities including strategic planning, accreditation management, operations and as a licensed polygraphist."

Cephas has been the second-in-command for Gwinnett Fire as the deputy fire chief since 2020.

“As a county employee, I fondly remember Chief Cephas’ work ethic and his ability to connect with colleagues and residents in our community,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “He is truly a servant leader, and that is a trait we value when training successors for key roles in Gwinnett County.”