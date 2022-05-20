People can soon get free at-home COVID tests at DeKalb health centers

Starting Monday, people can go to any regional health center to pick up a test.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County residents have another way to get at-home coronavirus test kits for free.

Starting Monday, free over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits will be available at all regional health center locations across the county, according to public health officials. IDs will not be checked and health insurance is not required.

The rapid antigen tests give results in about 15 minutes and can be taken just about anywhere, regardless of whether a person has symptoms. These tests do not need to be returned to a health center or laboratory.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 1,970,507 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. DPH is keeping track of coronavirus cases and provides weekly reports.

“Take a COVID-19 test if you start having symptoms, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you’re going to gather with a group of people and want to make sure you’re not infected to protect others. We’re happy to be able to increase access to this valuable resource, as we continue our efforts against COVID-19," DeKalb District Health Director Sandra Valenciano said in a news release.