Free Chapel hosts in-person services for first time since pandemic began

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, worshipers gathered together for in-person services at Free Chapel campuses across the state.

The outdoor services were held in Gainesville, Gwinnett, Cumming, and Midtown as well as the Spartanburg, South Carolina, campus this morning.

The church said they followed "COVID-safe guidelines" and said seating was first-come, first-serve. They said "efforts were made" to create a touchless experience and that extra face masks were available.

It was the first in-person experience for the church since March 15.

Photographs shared from the event in Gainesville show many people in the crowd not wearing any face coverings.

Although Senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin has been eager to have the church community back to worship for many months, they said he wanted to proceed with caution for the health and safety of the congregation.

"In the last several weeks, Free Chapel staff have monitored the COVID-19 cases in the local areas and reviewed up to date guidelines from Governor Kemp’s most recent executive orders to organize best practices for gathering the church in a safe way," the church said in a statement. "The pastoral staff sent out several church wide surveys in efforts to hear from the people first hand."

They said they plan to resume indoor services on Sept. 13.