Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump.

Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Get there early if you want to get a free fill, though - it'll only be available to the first 150 cars that arrive.

It comes as prices generally are falling from their particularly painful highs of the last couple weeks. According to AAA, an average gallon of gas is now about $3.65 in Georgia, below the national average of $4.08.